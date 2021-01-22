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UK Column News - 22nd January 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 22nd January 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/edln7eWn4ck

Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:21 - Boris' Never Ending Lockdown and Beta Testing Micro Lockdowns

Sources:
**********

BBC Story: - https://bit.ly/361Nk4o

Bloomberg Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1352446208560799749

Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/2YaKPs9





O5:12 - Statistical Anomalies In Lockdowns

Sources:
**********

ONS Data Week 01: - https://bit.ly/2YauQKF





09:28 - Lockdown Skepticism Is The Duty of the MSM

Sources:
**********

Spiked Article: - https://bit.ly/2NuBj19





13:12 - RT-PCR Tests Cycle Thresholds Changed By the WHO

Sources:
**********

WHO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pdgcOQ

PHE Statement: - https://bit.ly/3o7rnr3




19:28 - MSM Phishing Stories

Sources:
***********

Gurdian Article: - https://bit.ly/39PECYg

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/JSTGE

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3iAn7PA




21:31 - Biden Presidency Explodes With MSM Hysteria

Sources:
***********

Jeff Zeleny Tweet: - https://twitter.com/jeffzeleny/status/1352004337145421827

Tom Elliot MSNBC Coverage: - https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1352032614887157760

Executive Orders: - https://bit.ly/3iD7ln8





31:08 - What Does Prospective U.S. Foreign Policy Look Like

Sources:
**********

Politico Article: - https://politi.co/39cpsgN

MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3p8ihvj

Jerusalem Post: - https://bit.ly/2Y6qqo8

BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3sNUzXD






39:05 - Woke Administration

Sources:
**********

Avril Haines Appointment: - https://bit.ly/39TfGPI

Shane Harris Tweet: - https://twitter.com/shaneharris/status/1352045361012088835

NPR Article: - https://n.pr/364g6BB

Article: - https://bit.ly/3qDEotS




42:40 - The Claimed Rise Of Domestic Terrorism and White Supremacy In the U.S.

Sources:
***********

Civil Rights Statement: - https://bit.ly/3p8ukc1





47:05 - No Pardon For Julian Assange




49:25 - Vaccine Safety and Mandatory Vaccination Via FIAT

Sources:
**********

June Raine Statement: - https://bloom.bg/39U9G9p

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/PrlAz

BBC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1334084332500226049

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/2Y5JVNS

Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/2Y72Rf7

Clinical Trial Results: - https://bit.ly/366uHfI

Glasgow Times Article: - https://bit.ly/2NscRgW

SAGA Statement: - https://archive.is/vwPE6

SAGA Tweet Thread: - https://twitter.com/SagaHolidaysUK/status/1351845305717837824




01:01:49 - Chatham House Preparations For Pandemic

Sources:
*********

Chatham House Conference: - https://bit.ly/39d2iH7
Keywords
vaccineschinaassangetestingchatham houseadverse reactionslockdowncoronaviruscovid
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