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UK Column News - 22nd January 2021 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 22nd January 2021 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/edln7eWn4ck
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - Boris' Never Ending Lockdown and Beta Testing Micro Lockdowns
Sources:
**********
BBC Story: - https://bit.ly/361Nk4o
Bloomberg Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1352446208560799749
Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/2YaKPs9
O5:12 - Statistical Anomalies In Lockdowns
Sources:
**********
ONS Data Week 01: - https://bit.ly/2YauQKF
09:28 - Lockdown Skepticism Is The Duty of the MSM
Sources:
**********
Spiked Article: - https://bit.ly/2NuBj19
13:12 - RT-PCR Tests Cycle Thresholds Changed By the WHO
Sources:
**********
WHO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pdgcOQ
PHE Statement: - https://bit.ly/3o7rnr3
19:28 - MSM Phishing Stories
Sources:
***********
Gurdian Article: - https://bit.ly/39PECYg
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/JSTGE
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3iAn7PA
21:31 - Biden Presidency Explodes With MSM Hysteria
Sources:
***********
Jeff Zeleny Tweet: - https://twitter.com/jeffzeleny/status/1352004337145421827
Tom Elliot MSNBC Coverage: - https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1352032614887157760
Executive Orders: - https://bit.ly/3iD7ln8
31:08 - What Does Prospective U.S. Foreign Policy Look Like
Sources:
**********
Politico Article: - https://politi.co/39cpsgN
MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3p8ihvj
Jerusalem Post: - https://bit.ly/2Y6qqo8
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3sNUzXD
39:05 - Woke Administration
Sources:
**********
Avril Haines Appointment: - https://bit.ly/39TfGPI
Shane Harris Tweet: - https://twitter.com/shaneharris/status/1352045361012088835
NPR Article: - https://n.pr/364g6BB
Article: - https://bit.ly/3qDEotS
42:40 - The Claimed Rise Of Domestic Terrorism and White Supremacy In the U.S.
Sources:
***********
Civil Rights Statement: - https://bit.ly/3p8ukc1
47:05 - No Pardon For Julian Assange
49:25 - Vaccine Safety and Mandatory Vaccination Via FIAT
Sources:
**********
June Raine Statement: - https://bloom.bg/39U9G9p
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/PrlAz
BBC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1334084332500226049
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/2Y5JVNS
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/2Y72Rf7
Clinical Trial Results: - https://bit.ly/366uHfI
Glasgow Times Article: - https://bit.ly/2NscRgW
SAGA Statement: - https://archive.is/vwPE6
SAGA Tweet Thread: - https://twitter.com/SagaHolidaysUK/status/1351845305717837824
01:01:49 - Chatham House Preparations For Pandemic
Sources:
*********
Chatham House Conference: - https://bit.ly/39d2iH7
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/edln7eWn4ck
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - Boris' Never Ending Lockdown and Beta Testing Micro Lockdowns
Sources:
**********
BBC Story: - https://bit.ly/361Nk4o
Bloomberg Tweet: - https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1352446208560799749
Bloomberg Article: - https://bloom.bg/2YaKPs9
O5:12 - Statistical Anomalies In Lockdowns
Sources:
**********
ONS Data Week 01: - https://bit.ly/2YauQKF
09:28 - Lockdown Skepticism Is The Duty of the MSM
Sources:
**********
Spiked Article: - https://bit.ly/2NuBj19
13:12 - RT-PCR Tests Cycle Thresholds Changed By the WHO
Sources:
**********
WHO Statement: - https://bit.ly/3pdgcOQ
PHE Statement: - https://bit.ly/3o7rnr3
19:28 - MSM Phishing Stories
Sources:
***********
Gurdian Article: - https://bit.ly/39PECYg
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/JSTGE
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3iAn7PA
21:31 - Biden Presidency Explodes With MSM Hysteria
Sources:
***********
Jeff Zeleny Tweet: - https://twitter.com/jeffzeleny/status/1352004337145421827
Tom Elliot MSNBC Coverage: - https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1352032614887157760
Executive Orders: - https://bit.ly/3iD7ln8
31:08 - What Does Prospective U.S. Foreign Policy Look Like
Sources:
**********
Politico Article: - https://politi.co/39cpsgN
MSN Article: - https://bit.ly/3p8ihvj
Jerusalem Post: - https://bit.ly/2Y6qqo8
BBC Article: - https://bit.ly/3sNUzXD
39:05 - Woke Administration
Sources:
**********
Avril Haines Appointment: - https://bit.ly/39TfGPI
Shane Harris Tweet: - https://twitter.com/shaneharris/status/1352045361012088835
NPR Article: - https://n.pr/364g6BB
Article: - https://bit.ly/3qDEotS
42:40 - The Claimed Rise Of Domestic Terrorism and White Supremacy In the U.S.
Sources:
***********
Civil Rights Statement: - https://bit.ly/3p8ukc1
47:05 - No Pardon For Julian Assange
49:25 - Vaccine Safety and Mandatory Vaccination Via FIAT
Sources:
**********
June Raine Statement: - https://bloom.bg/39U9G9p
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/PrlAz
BBC Tweet: - https://twitter.com/BBCNews/status/1334084332500226049
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/2Y5JVNS
Reuters Article: - https://reut.rs/2Y72Rf7
Clinical Trial Results: - https://bit.ly/366uHfI
Glasgow Times Article: - https://bit.ly/2NscRgW
SAGA Statement: - https://archive.is/vwPE6
SAGA Tweet Thread: - https://twitter.com/SagaHolidaysUK/status/1351845305717837824
01:01:49 - Chatham House Preparations For Pandemic
Sources:
*********
Chatham House Conference: - https://bit.ly/39d2iH7
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