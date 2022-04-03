YouTube, and its parent company Google, have been moved to the Red List of the Children’s Union’s traffic light system of child welfare, signalling that they pose a grave and immediate threat to the welfare of children. The decision follows repeated censorship of content, posted on the platform, aimed at protecting children and saving lives. The Red-List is part of traffic light system to indicate to parents whether an organisation behaves in a responsible way with regards to children, or endangers them. In an open letter sent today to Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, and to Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, the Children’s Union details the channel’s policy failings, as well as offering the opportunity to appeal against the decision. The letter draws attention to the internal conflicts within YouTube’s own Covid policies, and its arrogant and foolish censorship of genuine experts. Sources: https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/02/youtube-google-placed-on-red-list-for-child-safety/ https://odysee.com/@ChildrensUnion:9/YT-final:d

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