NATO today.

Die NATO nicht mehr das Verteidigungsbündnis von einst. Die NATO hat sich in ein aggressives Angriffsbündnis verwandelt. Die USA will mit Hilfe der NATO einen Krieg USA gegen Russland in Europa herbeiführen. Den USA geht es nur sekundär um Russland. Primäres Ziel ist die europäische Wirtschaft, die bei so einem Krieg zerstört wird. Und damit wird die US-Wirtschaft auf dem Weltmarkt ihren stärksten Konkurrenten los.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.