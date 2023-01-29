Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NATO today.
108 views
channel image
Facts in Brief
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Die NATO nicht mehr das Verteidigungsbündnis von einst. Die NATO hat sich in ein aggressives Angriffsbündnis verwandelt. Die USA will mit Hilfe der NATO einen Krieg USA gegen Russland in Europa herbeiführen. Den USA geht es nur sekundär um Russland. Primäres Ziel ist die europäische Wirtschaft, die bei so einem Krieg zerstört wird. Und damit wird die US-Wirtschaft auf dem Weltmarkt ihren stärksten Konkurrenten los.

Keywords
usanatoeuropakriegrusslandeuropaeische wirtschaftangriffsbuendnis

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket