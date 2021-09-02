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Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 1/2 Documentary - Introduction [21.07.2021]
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213 views • September 02, 2021
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
Support our Documentary Series on Patreon: https://patreon.com/stolenhistorynet
written by: https://stolenhistory.net
narrated by: https://youtube.com/diezuversicht
post-production: https://youtube.com/bartingman
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Stolen History Documentary - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 1 - Introduction [21.07.2021]
4,627 views Jun 21, 2021
https://youtu.be/hNZwkjtCH_U
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
1.23K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
Support our Documentary Series on Patreon: https://patreon.com/stolenhistorynet
written by: https://stolenhistory.net
narrated by: https://youtube.com/diezuversicht
post-production: https://youtube.com/bartingman
--
Stolen History Documentary - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 1 - Introduction [21.07.2021]
4,627 views Jun 21, 2021
https://youtu.be/hNZwkjtCH_U
Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception
1.23K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXpvTkpZdVgnLoQ3shcjl3g
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