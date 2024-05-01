In Istanbul, Protesters Clashed with Security Forces over Unauthorized Permission to Celebrate May 1 - Did Anyway - Police using Pepper Gas & Rubber Bullets - part 2

In Istanbul, protesters clashed with security forces over unauthorized permission for people to celebrate May 1 in Taksim Square, local publication Hurriyet reports.
After the governor’s refusal, representatives of trade unions and political parties decided to hold a march anyway. As they approached the central square, security forces began to detain them, using pepper gas and rubber bullets.
