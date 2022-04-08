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This Video is the Only Thing That You Need to Watch to Know About the New Pedophile Enabling SCOTUS Judge
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181 views • April 08, 2022
The United States of America will never get serious about pedophilia and child sex abuse and child sex trafficking and child and baby sex torture while you have people like Joe Biden in power. The Deep State loves our children 'in all the wrong ways'. Absolutely Disgusting. Good luck getting re-elected Republican Senator's Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.
Music Credit:
Audiomachine - Breath and Life
MissSylvie90
https://youtu.be/qHohWh5likw
Video Credit:
Pedophile Gatekeeper Appointed to the Supreme Court
Reese Report on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vzyf6p-pedophile-gatekeeper-appointed-to-the-supreme-court.html
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Music Credit:
Audiomachine - Breath and Life
MissSylvie90
https://youtu.be/qHohWh5likw
Video Credit:
Pedophile Gatekeeper Appointed to the Supreme Court
Reese Report on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vzyf6p-pedophile-gatekeeper-appointed-to-the-supreme-court.html
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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