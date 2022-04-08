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This Video is the Only Thing That You Need to Watch to Know About the New Pedophile Enabling SCOTUS Judge
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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181 views • April 08, 2022
The United States of America will never get serious about pedophilia and child sex abuse and child sex trafficking and child and baby sex torture while you have people like Joe Biden in power. The Deep State loves our children 'in all the wrong ways'. Absolutely Disgusting. Good luck getting re-elected Republican Senator's Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.


Music Credit:

Audiomachine - Breath and Life
MissSylvie90
https://youtu.be/qHohWh5likw

Video Credit:

Pedophile Gatekeeper Appointed to the Supreme Court
Reese Report on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vzyf6p-pedophile-gatekeeper-appointed-to-the-supreme-court.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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