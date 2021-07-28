© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Gaston Cornu Labat Cirujano Argentino Denuncia Pandemia
Follow
1
Share
Report
123 views • July 28, 2021
El DOCTOR GASTON CORNU LABAT, médico cirujano argentino, miembro de Médicos por la Verdad, denunció valientemente en el 2020 las mentiras, la manipulación de estadísticas, los protocolos médicos cambiados para dañar al paciente, las cuarentenas innecesarias y anticientíficas, la corrupción de los gobiernos frente a la pandemia, la falsedad de las vacunas, la persecución contra los médicos que se oponen al sistema, la complicidad de la OMS con Bill Gates, la mafia farmacéutica y la corrupción detrás de la pandemia Covid-19. Y dice que TODO doctor sabe eso, pero por cobardía, con su silencio, se convierten en cómplices de toda esa corrupción.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.