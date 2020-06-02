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WH Under Siege: Posse Comitatus, Insurrection Act The Legal Options
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28 views • June 02, 2020
Dozens of Secret Service have been injured as rioters attack White House & burn historic buildings elsewhere. But Democrats say it’s just peaceful protests while Hollywood has-beens push WH attacks. What are the legal options for Trump’s use of the military? Is it a wise policy?
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