A New King and A Visionary Crone
Between The Stools
Published 15 hours ago |

This same weekend, the first in May 2023, Britain sees two very different commemorations. One is new history in the making - the first coronation in many people's living memory; the latter is the 650th anniversary of mystic and author's Mother Julian's visions. (She was 30 when she had them, not a crone, but contemplated them until her years of maturity). As ever, this is an alternative take, and an invitation

coronationcharles iiijulian of norwich

