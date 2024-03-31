HANDEL MESSIAH HWV56 Dublin 1991 - Christophers

Handel's Messiah - 1741: Composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741 over a brief 24-day period, the correct title is simply "Messiah". It is an oratorio. Written entirely with the inspired Word of God from the King James Bible, it is a presentation of the Saviour of the world, the Lord Jesus Christ, from the prophecies that went before, to His coming triumphant reign of heaven and earth. In three parts:





Messiah in Dublin November 1991

Lynda Russell,

Alison Browner,

Adrian Thompson,

Michael George,

Harry Christophers

The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra





Part I

Scene 1: Isaiah's prophecy of salvation

1. Sinfony - overture (orchestra)

2. Comfort ye my people (tenor recitation) Isaiah 40:1-3

3. Every valley shall be exalted (air for tenor) Isaiah 40:4

4.And the glory of the LORD (chorus) Isaiah 40:5





Scene 2: The coming judgment

5. Thus saith the Lord of hosts (bass) Malachi 3:1

6. But who may abide (air for bass) Malachi 3:2

7. And he shall purify (chorus) Malachi 3:3





Scene 3: The prophecy of Christ's birth

8. Behold a Virgin shall conceive (alto recitation) Isaiah 7:14; Matthew 1:23

9. O thou that telleth good tidings to Zion (air for alto, chorus) Isaiah 40:9; 60:1

10. For behold, darkness shall cover the earth (bass recitation) Isaiah 60:2,3

11. The people that walked in darkness (air for bass) Isaiah 9:2

12. For unto us a child is born (chorus) Isaiah 9:6





Scene 4: Birth of the Saviour announced to shepherds Christ the Lord

13. Pifa "pastoral symphony" (orchestra)

14. There were shepherds abiding in a field (soprano recitation) (Luke 2:8)

15. And lo the angel of the Lord came upon them (soprano) Luke 2:9

16. And the angel said unto them (continued) Luke 2:10, 11

17. And suddenly there was with the angel (continued) Luke 2:13

18. Glory to God (chorus) Luke 2:14





Scene 5: Christ's healing and redemption of his people

19. Rejoice greatly O daughter of Zion (air for soprano) Zechariah 9:9, 10

20. Then shall the eyes of the blind (soprano recitation) Isaiah 35:5, 6

21. He shall feed his flock (air for either soprano or alto) Matthew 11:28, 29

22. His yoke is easy and his burthen is light (chorus) Matthew 11:30





Part II

Scene 1: Christ's Passion

23. Behold the lamb of God (chorus) (John 1:29)

24. He was despised (air for alto) Isaiah 50:6

25. Surely he hath borne our griefs (chorus) Isaiah 53:4,5

26. And with his stripes (chorus) Isaiah 53:5

27. All we like sheep (chorus) Isaiah 53:6

28. All they that see him laugh him to scorn (bass recitation) Psalms 22:7

29. He trusted in God (chorus) Psalms 22:8

30. Thy rebuke hath broken his heart (tenor or soprano recitation) Psalms 69:20

31. Behold and see (tenor or soprano recitation) Lamentations 1:12





Scene 2: Christ's Death and Resurrection

32. He was cut off (tenor or soprano recitation) Isaiah 53:8

33. But thou didst not leave his soul in hell (air for tenor or soprano) Psalms 16:10





Scene 3: Christ's Ascension

34. Lift up your heads (chorus) Psalms 24:7-10





Scene 4: Christ's reception in Heaven

35. Unto which of the angels said he at any time (tenor recitation) Hebrews 1:5

36. Let all the angels of God worship Him (chorus) Hebrews 1:6





Scene 5: The beginnings of Gospel preaching

37. Thou art gone up on high (air for alto or soprano) Psalms 68:18

38. The Lord gave the word (chorus) Psalms 68:11

39. How beautiful are the feet (aria for soprano) Romans 10:15

40. Their sound is gone out (chorus) Romans 10:18





Scene 6: The world's rejection of the Gospel

41. Why do the nations rage (air for bass) Psalms 2:1, 2

42. Let us break their bonds asunder (chorus) Psalms 2:3

43. He that dwelleth in heaven (tenor recitation) Psalms 2:4





Scene 7: God's ultimate victory

44. Thou shalt break them (air for tenor) Psalms 2:9

45. Alleluia (chorus) Revelation 19:6; 11:15; 19:16





Pt. 3

Scene 1: The promise of eternal life

46. I know that my redeemer liveth (air for soprano) Job 19:25, 26; For now is Christ risen from the dead - 1 Corinthians 15:20

47. Since by man came death (chorus) 1 Corinthians 15:21-22

48. Behold I tell you a mystery (bass recitation) 1 Corinthians 15:51, 52

49. The trumpet shall sound (air for bassist) 1 Corinthians 15:52, 53





Scene 2: The final conquest of death

50. Then shall be brought to pass (alto recitative) 1 Corinthians 15:54

51. O death where is thy sting? (duet alto and tenor) 1 Corinthians 15:55, 56

52. But thanks be to God (chorus) 1 Corinthians 15:57

53. If God be for us (air for soprano or alto) Romans 8:31, 33, 34





Scene 3: The acclamation of Christ

54. Worthy is the Lamb that was slain / Amen (chorus) Revelation 5:12,13





source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com



