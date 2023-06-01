Why Do You Epic? A Mindful & Philosophical Conversation | Crypto Podcast #49

Episode 49 of our Twitter Spaces was all about having mindful & philosophical chat on Epic Cash.

All - you will note that there were a few audio issues today, including an echo of Joey's voice on & off throughout (my fault) - slightly frustrated, but it won't happen again!

I would strongly recommend getting through today's spaces - reason being is that @jaryourmind (Joey) gave a whole new & unique perspective as to why people should and do volunteer, participate and choose to invest in Epic Cash. Given the topic of discussion, the chat we had was also 'deeper' than the typical spaces episode. Speaking from a personal perspective, I thoroughly enjoyed it.

This was certainly a unique episode. I hope you all enjoy.

p.s., the audio within the YouTube upload will be edited.





Intro to Joey:

- So, who's Joey? What's your background?

- What took you down this path?

- How did you get into Epic Cash?





Macro / Epic News:

- Hong Kong's Securities and futures commission update

- Germany now in a recession

- Mike Adams Health Ranger Store now accepts Epic Cash!





Spaces topic:

- Joey's first message to Jam to set the table!

- What is freedom?

- Why is Epic Cash different to any other crypto asset?

- A whole new fascinating perspective on what Epic Cash is, and what the asset itself represents.

- An avenue of freedom not explored in the Epic Cash community.

- The most important asset is time.

- Fixed vs growth mindset, i.e., Bitcoin vs Epic Cash.

- Epic Cash just started doing 'the impossible'.

- Freedom is in the mind.

- The key to happiness is in giving (via epic tip bot).





