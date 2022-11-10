🇬🇧 Murdered by Midazolam 🇬🇧
#WeNeedToTalkAboutMidazolam
'Matt Hancock worst serial killer since Harold Shipman'
Justice for those murdered.
Those who planned
Those who prescribed
Those who executed the patients....will be held accountable.
We will not stop
We will avenge those that you murdered using the laws of this land.
You will then be judged by the Lord thereafter.
