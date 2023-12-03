COSTA RICAN CONDOMINIUM FOR SALE ON A BEAUTIFUL PRIVATE BEACH

ID: 00-7084C Type: Condo Town: Uvita

3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms

2200 Sq ft 2018

Kevin J Johnston has a beautiful Condo for sale in UVITA, Costa Rica!

Welcome to this stunning third flood, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo, Casa Bonita – located in the luxurious Elan Condominium complex. The first thing you will appreciate about Casa Bonita is the private beach access, Elan is the only development in the area with private access to the Beach.

Located between the town of Uvita, an upscale beach community of Playa Marino Ballena, this property is the perfect place to live your dream life.

As you walk through the beautifully landscaped tropical gardens, you’ll feel as if you have entered paradise. Take a dip one of the 3 resort-style pools, hot tub and complete your day in a peaceful moment with a short walk to the private beach, watching the sunset breaching the horizon. The property is truly extraordinary and leaves no expense when it comes to bringing the ultimate comforts of luxury home.

This particular unit is very private as compared to other condos in this building due to where it is situated. And has two balconies looking out to the tropical rainforest, exotic birds and monkeys.

The condo itself is fully furnished and boasts stainless steel appliances, owner parking space along with plenty of guest parking, and two generous balcony space where you can experience outdoor living and relax against the backdrop of breathtaking views.

The common and social areas have been designed and equipped to fulfill your highest standards and complete your exclusive experience. Plus, the storage unit and 24/7 security ensure both security and ease of living.

If you are looking for a second home, vacation rental property, or retirement location, look no further. Come explore why Casa Bonita, at Elan Condominium is considered the best complex in town.

Features

BBQ area

Cable TV

Dry room

Electric gate

Electricity

Fenced

Front of public road

Fully landscaped

Furnished

Gated Community

Internet

Jungle Views

Kitchen Island

Laundry room

Mountain view

Near Beaches

Near national park

Near Restaurants

Near shopping

Parking Space

Privacy

Security Access

Swimming Pool

Washer and Dryer