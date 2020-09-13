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Dr.Sebi IMPORTANT The story of Rerun from the show called What's Happening
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130 views • September 13, 2020
This tells you about the dangers of a true dR.SEBI fast. Just eRBAL tea fasting isn't a true Sebi fast if you didn't test your teas with litmus papers to see that they were alkaline for your self. The teas potassium will only clean you out too clean for our environment if they were actually alkaline. Store spring waters are mostly acid anyway making you not super clean which leaves you slimmed up and safe anyway. The duck flower, WILL clean you too much out to take in acids later. Watch, suppressed info!!!!
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