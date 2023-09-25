Russia 🇷🇺 | President Vladimir Putin | Through the lens of Mihail Tereshchenko

Russia 🇷🇺

International Women's Day

President Vladimir Putin



Dear women, we know and appreciate the weight you are carrying. We realise how much in our lives depends on your hard work and generous souls, how much effort you put into taking care of children and ensuring love, comfort and harmony in your families.

And of course, your unwavering responsibility is something that inspired unwavering respect; so does your ability to take into account the minutest details, all aspects of your job, and all the best qualities that you show in various professions.

In difficult moments, in times of trial, the warmth of the woman's heart always turns into a powerful force that indicates the most correct, fair, and necessary course of action. This is what is happening now. I know how sincerely and sometimes selflessly you are supporting our soldiers and officers, whether they are your loved ones or complete strangers, both with warm words and good deeds. You write letters and send parcels with things they need, make camouflage nets, and volunteer at hospitals to take care of every soldier as if he were your own son.

You are inspiring faith and helping our heroes to feel a piece of home despite the distance that separates them. Your compassion and mercy can work wonders, and they do.

Dear women,

On this new spring day, I want to wish you love and mutual understanding with the people you love, and may the warmth that your hearts so generously share return to you and keep you warm too.

All the best to you.



Happy International Women's Day!







