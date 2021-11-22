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ABSOLUTE PROOF: CDC COMPLETELY IGNORES Natural Immunity
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201 views • November 22, 2021
Well, Imagine my shock! (as Paul Joseph Watson always says). The CDC has not collected any data whatsoever on natural immunity and how protected an unvaccinated person is with a previous COVID-19 infection. How are naturally immune unvaccinated people actually doing? They don't want you to know. In fact, they want you to completely forget about natural immunity all together. They are enforcing laws and regulations against unvaccinated based on NO DATA AT ALL. All they want is you JABBED with an experimental gene therapy "vaccine" a.k.a bioweapon. Everything else is thrown out the window. Are we gonna let them get away with this? Originally aired at http://thehighwire.com on November 18th 2021.
Mirrors:
FDA TO DISCLOSE PFIZER VACCINE DATA…IN 2076?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/fda-to-disclose-pfizer-vaccine-data-in-2076/
NATURAL IMMUNITY TRIUMPHS AGAIN
https://thehighwire.com/videos/natural-immunity-triumphs-again/
Mirrors:
FDA TO DISCLOSE PFIZER VACCINE DATA…IN 2076?
https://thehighwire.com/videos/fda-to-disclose-pfizer-vaccine-data-in-2076/
NATURAL IMMUNITY TRIUMPHS AGAIN
https://thehighwire.com/videos/natural-immunity-triumphs-again/
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