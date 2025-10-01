BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Wasn't a Request. It Was a Refusal.
Tenth Amendment Center
Tenth Amendment CenterCheckmark Icon
367 followers
64 views • 1 day ago

The First Continental Congress met in 1774 to respond to the hated Coercive Acts - Parliament’s brutal punishment for the Boston Tea Party. They had a decision: submit to tyranny, or resist. Their answer was the Declaration and Resolves of the First Continental Congress. On this episode, one of the most important and most forgotten documents of the American Revolution. A direct precursor to both the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.

Path to Liberty: October 1, 2025

Keywords
libertybill of rightsdeclaration of independencehistoryamerican revolutiongrievancesfirst continental congressdeclaration and resolvesdeclaration of rights1774
