This Wasn't a Request. It Was a Refusal.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The First Continental Congress met in 1774 to respond to the hated Coercive Acts - Parliament’s brutal punishment for the Boston Tea Party. They had a decision: submit to tyranny, or resist. Their answer was the Declaration and Resolves of the First Continental Congress. On this episode, one of the most important and most forgotten documents of the American Revolution. A direct precursor to both the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights.
Path to Liberty: October 1, 2025