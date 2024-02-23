Wonder What Could Have Caused This...

WHO predicts global cancer rates will rise more than 75% by 2050

The World Health Organization (WHO) has come forward with some grim new statistics about the prevalence of cancer across society. An estimated 20 million new cancer cases and close to 10 million deaths were reported globally in 2022, according to the WHO. Lung cancer was the deadliest type of cancer, resulting in 1.8 million deaths worldwide. The health agency is also predicting that more than 35 million new cancer cases will be detected by 2050 — an increase of 77 per cent from 2022. Global’s Joe Scarpelli breaks down the reasons behind these staggering statistics.



Source @RealWorldNewsChannel

