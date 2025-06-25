☢️US-Iran deal won't allow enrichment — Witkoff

The US is talking to Iran directly and through mediators to come up with a new deal, says the US special envoy.

"What they need is a civil, non-enrichment program... and we're going to work with them on that," Steve Witkoff told Fox News.

Adding:

U.S. Special Envoy Real Estate Agent Steve Witkoff says the person who leaked U.S. intelligence on the Iran strikes to CNN committed “treason” and must face consequences.

Witkoff also claimed that all three Iranian nuclear sites—Isfahan, Fordow, and Natanz—have been destroyed by U.S. strikes.

Adding:

Real estate developer larping as a diplomat, Steve Witkoff, stated that Washington is willing to discuss Iran’s nuclear program — but strictly opposes any uranium enrichment by the Islamic Republic.

Adding about more about this:

💥Trump’s big Iran moment DERAILED by leaked report – media

The US president touched down in the Netherlands for a NATO summit, ready to celebrate:

◾️ US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

◾️ And his role as a mediator in the ceasefire between Israel & Iran, the NYT reports.

But suddenly a leaked Pentagon report landed.

It says the strikes only set back Iran’s nuclear program by a few months, not the “obliteration” Trump had claimed.

Turns out Trump started using the word “obliterated” before seeing any battle damage reports — and he’s been watching who repeats it.

Now, instead of a NATO celebration, he’s facing doubts from inside his own Pentagon.