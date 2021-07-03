13 Yr Old Became Disabled After Her Mother Allowed Her To Participate In The Experiment Of Pfizer Jab

The Mother of a 13year old girl allowed her daughter and her two other children to participate in the experiments of the Pfizer vaccine💉

The girl became disabled and is now in a wheelchair. Since the girl is not herself she was even advised to put her in a psychiatric clinic.

They will not pay for the treatment, they have signed documents to be volunteers and guinea pigs. Think about it...

These young children with their entire lives in front of them are getting it stolen and stripped from them, being left disabled and killed for 'science'. This is a big eugenicist/depopulation program.

Protect your loved ones. The effects of the covid death vaccines💉 are irreversible