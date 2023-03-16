How to make ISKIATE

Iskiate (or chia fresca) is a popular beverage in areas of northern Mexico. The combination of nutritious properties make it an excellent and refreshing energy drink. This is how I prepare it.
SUBSCRIBE to my channel. I will be continuously adding new content to help motivate you to be healthy, fit, and adventurous.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.