WARNING: They're Busy Designing The Greatest Hyperinflation the World Has Ever Seen!

WARNING: They're Busy Designing The Greatest Hyperinflation the World Has Ever Seen00:00 Intro - Hyperinflation and the stock market
02:36 History Repeating Itself Right Now
04:32 The goose that lays the golden eggs
05:23 This should Scare You!
07:40 Very Similar Playbooks in All Countries
08:38 Argentina HYPERinflation
12:32 Food Inflation USA and Putting Things into Perspective
