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Propaganda side effects debunked. Fauci blames Allergic Diathesis – LIE!!!
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21 views • December 06, 2021
It’s amazing how quickly the medical parrots repeat false information put out by the malfeasant. Because of the obscene amount of censorship implemented amongst the mainstream media and social media, the malfeasant can say anything they want to say and back it up with false statistics. To this day, the mainstream media and the main social media continue their crusade of oppressing the truth and spreading their lies and deception which are repeated by medical professionals and administration bureaucrats.
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