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Video shows officials can change votes; Election witnesses alarmed by irregularities | NTD Recap
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114 views • December 29, 2020
00:00 Wisconsin Witnesses Allege Irregularities
Over 20 expert witnesses testified in front of two committees in Wisconsin’s Senate on Dec. 11. The public session heard people speak of allegations of misconduct, irregularities, and fraud.
01:40 Ballot Observers on Wisconsin Recount
NTD sat down with two Chinese-American poll observers for the Wisconsin recount. Both say they had trouble observing because they were too far away.
04:34 Video Shows Tampering With Votes Possible
A video demonstration by a Coffee County election official shows how the election supervisor can easily change the vote however they wish by adjudicating over votes and entering them into the system.
07:27 Michigan Poll Observer: Invalid Ballots Counted
A poll observer in Detroit says he saw poll workers counting and processing invalid ballots. He told NTD it was almost impossible to challenge the irregular counting process.
Over 20 expert witnesses testified in front of two committees in Wisconsin’s Senate on Dec. 11. The public session heard people speak of allegations of misconduct, irregularities, and fraud.
01:40 Ballot Observers on Wisconsin Recount
NTD sat down with two Chinese-American poll observers for the Wisconsin recount. Both say they had trouble observing because they were too far away.
04:34 Video Shows Tampering With Votes Possible
A video demonstration by a Coffee County election official shows how the election supervisor can easily change the vote however they wish by adjudicating over votes and entering them into the system.
07:27 Michigan Poll Observer: Invalid Ballots Counted
A poll observer in Detroit says he saw poll workers counting and processing invalid ballots. He told NTD it was almost impossible to challenge the irregular counting process.
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