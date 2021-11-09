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THIS IS THE BEST EXPLANATION TO COVID AND THE VACCINE IVE HEARD SO FAR
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3481 views • November 09, 2021
THIS IS THE BEST EXPLANATION TO COVID AND THE VACCINE IVE HEARD SO FAR.
What is really going on with the covid 19 vaccine. With all the double talk and lies on the main stream media, this Dr spells it out clearly.
What is really going on with the covid 19 vaccine. With all the double talk and lies on the main stream media, this Dr spells it out clearly.
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