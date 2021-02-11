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Golden Leaf Holding Pitch Deck Review
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20 views • February 11, 2021
The '7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck' looks at Golden Leaf Holdings, who's mission is to enhance and ignite purpose in all lives through cannabis.
Golden Leaf Holdings is a consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail with 7 dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic brand portfolio with a focus on health and wellness. Founded in 2014, they are one of the largest operators in Oregon and are also in California, Nevada and Washington.
With a focus on health and wellness, their product lines can help reduce or remove the modern obstacles of life, such as stress, sleeplessness, anxiety, pain, depression, trauma with a wide array of products that are focused on enhancing life and igniting purpose in all lives with quality cannabis.
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 649 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Golden Leaf Holdings is a consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail with 7 dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic brand portfolio with a focus on health and wellness. Founded in 2014, they are one of the largest operators in Oregon and are also in California, Nevada and Washington.
With a focus on health and wellness, their product lines can help reduce or remove the modern obstacles of life, such as stress, sleeplessness, anxiety, pain, depression, trauma with a wide array of products that are focused on enhancing life and igniting purpose in all lives with quality cannabis.
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 649 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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