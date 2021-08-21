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Jeremiah Cohen: Plato's Cave Pt 7 [21.08.2021]
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14 views • August 21, 2021
18 views Aug 21, 2021
Jeremiah Cohen - 73.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-wpRPrmuVCE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCefPpd-HJMYzrRuS8B_xE7w
Yuri Bezmenov
1.85K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/videos
Welcome to Yuri Bezmenov (YB).
Whether I scare some people or not, I don't give a hoot. If you're not scared by now, nothing can scare you.
Here You will get to know more about Espionage,
Coldwar , Active Measures, Blockchain, current issues and non-fiction stories etc
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, was a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada. After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India.
Jeremiah Cohen - 73.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-wpRPrmuVCE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCefPpd-HJMYzrRuS8B_xE7w
Yuri Bezmenov
1.85K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZMBRRrlfpV7lwnPNHkW4Kg/videos
Welcome to Yuri Bezmenov (YB).
Whether I scare some people or not, I don't give a hoot. If you're not scared by now, nothing can scare you.
Here You will get to know more about Espionage,
Coldwar , Active Measures, Blockchain, current issues and non-fiction stories etc
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov, was a Soviet journalist for RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada. After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually grew to love the people and the culture of India.
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