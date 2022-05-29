PETER KELLOW. GLOBALIST PARASITES . FIVE CORE METHODS THE PARASITES USE TO KEEP THEIR GRIP

The globalist power elite have five core methods for maintaining control. We are after all a free society, at least nominally, and so in order to work these methods must not awaken us to the truth of what is happening.

We live in a democracy, and so the methods must not disturb our belief in the democratic system. It must appear that the democratic choices we make are real and the people's vote makes a difference

Despite that, we must not be blasé about democracy and say it is of no value. It is of value.

Even though democracy can have a significant effect in some areas, it is clear that in others it does not.

The rise and rise of the power and wealth of the banks is an obvious example that is untouched by the democratic process - or at least has been until now.

The five core methods of the parasitic elite are levers of power that are pulled by people who do not owe their position to a democratic vote and these people are some of the richest and most powerful on the planet

These are the five core methods of the power elite

Corruption of democracy

Control of information

Liberal ideology

Anti-nationism

War