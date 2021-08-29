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Standing in the Last Days
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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53 views • August 29, 2021

Walking with the Lord since 1966 and serving as a pastor for 45 years has enabled Pastor John to see how times have changed. Coming to Christ at the height of the Jesus movement, he attended conferences with tens of thousands of other believers and heard many anointed preachers in the 1970's.

But there was a turning point in 1973 when the Supreme Court declared it legal to murder babies in America and the church did nothing. Today more than 60 million babies have been killed at the abortion mills. This modern day holocaust has angered God and is no different than when babies were sacrificed to Molech.

The sweetness and power of the Holy Spirit is no longer sweeping over our nation while the power of Satan and his demons has increased. However, all is not yet lost as believers in Christ can still make a difference. God can and will reverse this evil trend if Christians pray for an awakening.

All the gains Satan has made can be rolled back but the battle must be fought in the spirit world. Jesus has defeated Satan but the church must stand up and take authority in the name of Jesus. That means if you do not release the power of God in your life, Satan will release his evil power in your life.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1451.pdf

RLJ-1451 -- JULY 6, 2014

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