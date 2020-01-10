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outside plushie knitting
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3 views • January 10, 2020
sitting outside on a nice day in Chattanooga, knitting. CLANK likeness of Styxhexenhammer666 being reproduced without permission. I'm past the sleeves and now working on the back of the blue bathrobe. Heide is sitting in her stroller. I support cryptocurrency brave.com/vio067 eobot.com uphold.com coinstar.com/bitcoin
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