THE RAGING WAR AGAINST CHILDREN😷💉💊

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Understanding the Psychological Warfare that has been unleashed against children and families.
PDF of slides at https://cplaction.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-Psych-Warfare.pdf
https://archive.ph/tVv0e
Thanks to Child Protection League: https://rumble.com/c/c-426957
THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO---as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U. S. Supreme Court in 2015 (medcraveonline.com)
https://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf
Boston Children's Hospital [endorsed by Harvard University], insisted that they were NOT aiming their gender affirming practices to those under 18...well, look what VfB dug up:
"Patients who want to pursue chest surgery must be at least 15 years old and have the following:"
https://archive.ph/vzft6#selection-1793.0-1793.95