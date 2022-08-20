THE RAGING WAR AGAINST CHILDREN😷💉💊

Understanding the Psychological Warfare that has been unleashed against children and families.





PDF of slides at https://cplaction.com/wp-content/uploads/2022-Psych-Warfare.pdf

https://archive.ph/tVv0e





Thanks to Child Protection League: https://rumble.com/c/c-426957

THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO---as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U. S. Supreme Court in 2015 (medcraveonline.com)

https://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf



Boston Children's Hospital [endorsed by Harvard University], insisted that they were NOT aiming their gender affirming practices to those under 18...well, look what VfB dug up:

"Patients who want to pursue chest surgery must be at least 15 years old and have the following:"

https://archive.ph/vzft6#selection-1793.0-1793.95







