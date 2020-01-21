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Iron Fist 2020: U.S. Navy & JGSDF demonstrates medical capabilities
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1 view • January 21, 2020
Credit: Cpl. Patrick Crosley | Date Taken: 01/16/2020
U.S. Navy medical personnel with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistic Group demonstrate field surgical and in-flight care capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during Exercise Iron Fist 2020 on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Japanese forces that builds their combined ability to conduct amphibious and land-based contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
U.S. Navy medical personnel with 1st Medical Battalion, 1st Marine Logistic Group demonstrate field surgical and in-flight care capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers during Exercise Iron Fist 2020 on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral training exercise between U.S. and Japanese forces that builds their combined ability to conduct amphibious and land-based contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Patrick Crosley)
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