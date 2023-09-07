Use of Four UFAB-500 Munitions against Advancing Ukrainian Enemy Forces - Zaporozhye Direction Rabotino, Verbovoye, 14:30, (Moscow time) 07.09.23

Zaporozhye Direction Rabotino, Verbovoye, 14:30, (Moscow time) 07.09.23
A beautiful landscape combined with the simultaneous use of four UFAB-500 munitions against advancing enemy forces.
After several days of active assault, the enemy has incurred significant losses in both personnel and equipment. They are currently regrouping with the intention of once again threatening our positions.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.