Unveiling AI's Impact on Consciousness and Society - What's Up?
22 views • 1 day ago

John Petersen and Gregg Braden discuss AI's role in society, highlighting concerns about people surrendering power to AI, which they argue lacks true consciousness. They explore AI's potential to access ancient wisdom, its confirmation bias, and societal impacts, urging caution. The conversation reflects on human consciousness, emerging phenomena, and the need for awareness amid a transitioning world.


Keywords
deceptionsocietytechnologyaiconsciousnessfutureancient wisdomwhistleblowerethicsinnovationawarenessconfirmation bias
