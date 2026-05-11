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F-35 squawks emergency from Strait of Hormuz and makes hard landing
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An F-35A Lightning II of the US Air Force has transmitted a 7700 international distress signal for the second time near Iran, while operating near the eastern Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. This signal indicates an emergency and urgent situation requiring a hard landing, and then disappeared from United Arab Emirates airspace on May 11, according to FlightRadar24 monitoring. Previously, an F-35 over the Gulf of Oman also transmitted an international distress signal. The aircraft (registered 13-5067) transmitted an international distress signal at approximately 08:12 UTC while flying at 12,900 feet over the UAE after leaving the Gulf of Oman. The aircraft's transponder subsequently ceased functioning.

Open source and regional reports indicate that the stealth aircraft changed course toward the UAE after declaring the emergency, with some reports pointing to Al Dhafra Air Base as the most likely diversion point. "The aircraft diverted its course toward the UAE and landed at Al Dafra Air Base," the statement read. Several Iranian media outlets have suggested that the F-35 was likely hit by Iranian air defenses. But, this has not been independently verified, and the US has not issued any statement.

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strait of hormuzus air forcef-35a lightning ii7700 international distress signal
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