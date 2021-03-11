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Ode to Melania ~ Thank YOU Melania ~ There Are No Words ~ #BestFLOTUSEver! ~ A #MUSICALMEME
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51 views • March 11, 2021
No Politics, just RAW beauty. I composed a piano piece and set it to the World's Most Beautiful and graceful First Lady of the USA, Melania Trump!
MUCH LOVE from a thankful
world!
Copyright 2021 RAW Q Boswin (SOCAN)
Track name : The LadyBug
PS. If you like my MUSIC you can buy me a CoVFeFe here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
MUCH LOVE from a thankful
world!
Copyright 2021 RAW Q Boswin (SOCAN)
Track name : The LadyBug
PS. If you like my MUSIC you can buy me a CoVFeFe here:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/rawqboswin
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