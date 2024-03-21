Vivek: Letitia James’ crusade against Trump - she should be disbarred.
85 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Vivek Ramaswamy - The 8th Amendment was designed to protect against excessive fines or bail imposed to achieve unjust ends. Letitia James’ crusade against Trump fits that to a tee. She should be disbarred.
Keywords
letitia jamesvivekcrusade against trump
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos