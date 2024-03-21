Create New Account
Vivek: Letitia James’ crusade against Trump - she should be disbarred.
85 views
Published 18 hours ago

Vivek Ramaswamy - The 8th Amendment was designed to protect against excessive fines or bail imposed to achieve unjust ends. Letitia James’ crusade against Trump fits that to a tee. She should be disbarred.

Keywords
letitia jamesvivekcrusade against trump

