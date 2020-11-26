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Here is C.J. Pearson Who Served as a Plaintiff in the Georgia Lawsuit.
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201 views • November 26, 2020
Coreco Ja'Quan Pearson, born July 31, 2002, is an American conservative political activist. His political interest deepened at age 8, when he started blogging in support of local conservative politicians.
He embarked on a career as an internet personality when, in early 2015, he uploaded a video to YouTube defending comments made by former mayor of NY City Giuliani and criticism of former President Obama.
"Reading through the suit now.
I am honored to serve as a plaintiff in this lawsuit - represented by @SidneyPowell1
- in my capacity as a Republican nominee to the Electoral College - as we seek to restore integrity to our elections and Stop The Steal.
The Kraken is here."
https://twitter.com/thecjpearson/status/1331826318070206464
What a great role model he is, not only to the African-American community but to all Americans.
He embarked on a career as an internet personality when, in early 2015, he uploaded a video to YouTube defending comments made by former mayor of NY City Giuliani and criticism of former President Obama.
"Reading through the suit now.
I am honored to serve as a plaintiff in this lawsuit - represented by @SidneyPowell1
- in my capacity as a Republican nominee to the Electoral College - as we seek to restore integrity to our elections and Stop The Steal.
The Kraken is here."
https://twitter.com/thecjpearson/status/1331826318070206464
What a great role model he is, not only to the African-American community but to all Americans.
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