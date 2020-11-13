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SCRIPTURAL PROOF That The 1ST Shot Of The CV VAX IS THE ABOMINATION OF DESOLATION - And The 2ND Shot (Bandage patch) & Resulting Tattoo Is THE MARK OF THE BEAST (Ink Impression Rev 13)
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434 views • November 13, 2020
(THERE IS ALSO PHYSICAL PROOF AS WELL AS MANY, MANY WORDS FROM THE HOLY SPIRIT CONFIRMING IT THRU HIS CHILDREN!!)
Daniel 8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%208&;version=KJV
Daniel 11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2011&;version=KJV
HEBREW STRONGS - "MARK"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/8548.htm
Daniel 12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2012&;version=KJV
Revelation 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV
Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will "Never" Return To Normal After COVID
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/globalist-klaus-schwab-world-will-never-return-normal-after-covid
Gates Admits 700,000 People May Die from his Vaccine
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/gates-admits-700000-people-may-die-from-his-vaccine/
Mark Of The Beast: “Luciferase” and “Patent WO 2020 060606” for Real?
https://uncensored.co.nz/2020/05/07/mark-of-the-beast-luciferase-and-patent-wo-2020-060606-for-real/
The Mark -- Patch Vaccine (2nd Half of CV VAX
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=vaccine+patch&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.researchgate.net%2Fprofile%2FPaula_Frew%2Fpublication%2F317979186%2Ffigure%2Fdownload%2Ffig1%2FAS%3A510623176183810%401498753460934%2FMicroneedle-patch-for-influenza-vaccination-A-The-microneedle-patch-contains-an-array.png
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
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Daniel 8
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%208&;version=KJV
Daniel 11
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2011&;version=KJV
HEBREW STRONGS - "MARK"
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/8548.htm
Daniel 12
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%2012&;version=KJV
Revelation 13
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2013&;version=KJV
Globalist Klaus Schwab: World Will "Never" Return To Normal After COVID
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/globalist-klaus-schwab-world-will-never-return-normal-after-covid
Gates Admits 700,000 People May Die from his Vaccine
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/corruption/gates-admits-700000-people-may-die-from-his-vaccine/
Mark Of The Beast: “Luciferase” and “Patent WO 2020 060606” for Real?
https://uncensored.co.nz/2020/05/07/mark-of-the-beast-luciferase-and-patent-wo-2020-060606-for-real/
The Mark -- Patch Vaccine (2nd Half of CV VAX
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=vaccine+patch&;t=opera&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.researchgate.net%2Fprofile%2FPaula_Frew%2Fpublication%2F317979186%2Ffigure%2Fdownload%2Ffig1%2FAS%3A510623176183810%401498753460934%2FMicroneedle-patch-for-influenza-vaccination-A-The-microneedle-patch-contains-an-array.png
__________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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