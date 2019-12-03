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How To Grow Strawberries From Seed
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40 views • December 03, 2019
FREE Strawberry Plants!
1. 19.2.14 Strawberry seed collection (It started between 17 and 22 degrees.)
2. Use Gardening soil
3. Please give me plenty of water at first.
4. You do not get mold if you let the sun see a lot.
5. It depends on the temperature, but 30 to 45 days later, it comes out.
6. Seventy-five days later, I planted it.
7. Be careful not to get mold.
1. 19.2.14 Strawberry seed collection (It started between 17 and 22 degrees.)
2. Use Gardening soil
3. Please give me plenty of water at first.
4. You do not get mold if you let the sun see a lot.
5. It depends on the temperature, but 30 to 45 days later, it comes out.
6. Seventy-five days later, I planted it.
7. Be careful not to get mold.
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