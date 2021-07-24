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Doctor Exposing Massive Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths Gives Update on Lawsuit
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1190 views • July 24, 2021
Dr. Bryan Ardis of https://ardislabs.com joins The Alex Jones Show to update his case as he exposes massive deaths tied to the Covid-19 injections.
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