Meet Lilly #myvoicematters



Hear a beautiful poem written from Lilly expressing her deepest feeling around the impacts of the pandemic. Lilly is an intelligent little warrior who we can all learn from.



Thank you @parentswithquestions1.0 for assisting @my_voice_matters__ to help share the the voices of the future.





Are you ok with/if your child is willing… to talk about their thoughts 💭 on the jab 💉, or even just the effects of lockdowns 🔒⬇️ & the effects this entire plandemic has had on them??



If so please send your videos to @Shubadanya & we will put them on My Voice Matters Page.



Also if they could use the phrase “My Voice Matters” when doing the video would be great 👍



Make it as natural as possible, as long as they are comfortable, you can interview them or whatever method you guys & gals feel is best, to get the message across 💪❤️