© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Lilly #myvoicematters Hear a beautiful poem written from Lilly expressing her deepest feeling around the impacts of the pandemic. Lilly is an intelligent little warrior
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • February 09, 2022
Meet Lilly #myvoicematters
Hear a beautiful poem written from Lilly expressing her deepest feeling around the impacts of the pandemic. Lilly is an intelligent little warrior who we can all learn from.
Thank you @parentswithquestions1.0 for assisting @my_voice_matters__ to help share the the voices of the future.
Are you ok with/if your child is willing… to talk about their thoughts 💭 on the jab 💉, or even just the effects of lockdowns 🔒⬇️ & the effects this entire plandemic has had on them??
If so please send your videos to @Shubadanya & we will put them on My Voice Matters Page.
Also if they could use the phrase “My Voice Matters” when doing the video would be great 👍
Make it as natural as possible, as long as they are comfortable, you can interview them or whatever method you guys & gals feel is best, to get the message across 💪❤️
Hear a beautiful poem written from Lilly expressing her deepest feeling around the impacts of the pandemic. Lilly is an intelligent little warrior who we can all learn from.
Thank you @parentswithquestions1.0 for assisting @my_voice_matters__ to help share the the voices of the future.
Are you ok with/if your child is willing… to talk about their thoughts 💭 on the jab 💉, or even just the effects of lockdowns 🔒⬇️ & the effects this entire plandemic has had on them??
If so please send your videos to @Shubadanya & we will put them on My Voice Matters Page.
Also if they could use the phrase “My Voice Matters” when doing the video would be great 👍
Make it as natural as possible, as long as they are comfortable, you can interview them or whatever method you guys & gals feel is best, to get the message across 💪❤️
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.