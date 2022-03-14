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Benjamin Fulford is confident NWO will be defeated and humanity win
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152 views • March 14, 2022
https://benjaminfulford.net/
I tried to share this video, but it was private on Rumble.... it has lots of interesting information. I really like Benjamin Fulford, but I haven't vetted his information. I really like how confident he is that we will win and that we will be well and have 1000 years of health and peace! Go Benjamin!!!
Truth Social
Melly is @1000YearsofPeace
I tried to share this video, but it was private on Rumble.... it has lots of interesting information. I really like Benjamin Fulford, but I haven't vetted his information. I really like how confident he is that we will win and that we will be well and have 1000 years of health and peace! Go Benjamin!!!
Truth Social
Melly is @1000YearsofPeace
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