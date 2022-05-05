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5 Bergamot Oil Diffuser Blends
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35 views • May 05, 2022
What are some good Bergamot diffuser blends? Watch this video for 5 great recipes. 🌟 Click this link now to access my free eBook with 10 Bergamot Diffuser Blends: https://bit.ly/10BergamotDiffuserBlends
Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something, we’ll receive a small commission.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
10 Bergamot Diffuser Blends eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/10BergamotDiffuserBlends
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⬇️ Diffuser Blend Collections ⬇️
Happy Morning: https://bit.ly/3vP2Zlc
Sweet Summer Sunset: https://bit.ly/3wa3CV8
Citrus Explosion: https://bit.ly/3kKE5g0
Gentle Dreams: https://bit.ly/3w7UJvp
Happy Mom: https://bit.ly/3MSIY2O
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Bergamot Diffuser Blends
0:15 10 Bergamot diffuser blends eBook
0:31 1st diffuser blend
0:42 2nd diffuser blend
0:55 3rd diffuser blend
1:09 4th diffuser blend
1:22 5th diffuser blend
1:34 10 Bergamot diffuser blends eBook
Additional References:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Great Diffuser Blends: https://diffuserblends.com/?a=ne8h
Oil Magic Reference Book: https://shop.oilmagicbook.com/
Connect with Melinda Reed:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxMEbjyVFtLelA_9rFH_ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theoilcoach
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-333375
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6rCMTpoye1zS/
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach
Music credit:
Freedom by Roa https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-_freedom
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vJdHGwJKMwY
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program. The information presented is not intended to cure, prevent or treat any disease.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These product are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something, we’ll receive a small commission.
📝 Videos and Resources Mentioned in This Video 📝
10 Bergamot Diffuser Blends eBook ➡️ https://bit.ly/10BergamotDiffuserBlends
Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⬇️ Diffuser Blend Collections ⬇️
Happy Morning: https://bit.ly/3vP2Zlc
Sweet Summer Sunset: https://bit.ly/3wa3CV8
Citrus Explosion: https://bit.ly/3kKE5g0
Gentle Dreams: https://bit.ly/3w7UJvp
Happy Mom: https://bit.ly/3MSIY2O
My Choice of Diffusers ➡️ https://bit.ly/3n32CPr
My mission here on this channel is to help you learn how to confidently USE your essential oils so that you can experience the many benefits from them like I have so you can live a healthier, happier life!
Ways to work with me here at The Oil Coach:
⚡️FREE LIVE CLASS: Join us for our FREE essential oil class live ➡️ https://bit.ly/2XUsR0S
⚡️FREE ESSENTIAL OIL MASTERCLASS: Watch my FREE Top 10 Essential Oils Masterclass ➡️ https://bit.ly/3mhrgeH
⚡️WELLNESS CONSULT: Learn which essential oils would benefit you the most right now ➡️ http://bit.ly/OilCoachQuiz
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILS NOW: Get started with your very own collection of essential oils and receive support from me ➡️ https://bit.ly/3vOereX
⚡️️GET YOUR OWN OILY GEAR: Check out my essential oil swag ➡️ https://bit.ly/OilCoachSwag
⚡️️GET YOUR ESSENTIAL OIL ACCESSORIES HERE ➡️ https://bit.ly/3bQ3VLb
⏰ Timecodes ⏰
0:00 Bergamot Diffuser Blends
0:15 10 Bergamot diffuser blends eBook
0:31 1st diffuser blend
0:42 2nd diffuser blend
0:55 3rd diffuser blend
1:09 4th diffuser blend
1:22 5th diffuser blend
1:34 10 Bergamot diffuser blends eBook
Additional References:
The Essential Life Book: https://bit.ly/3GUnO25
Great Diffuser Blends: https://diffuserblends.com/?a=ne8h
Oil Magic Reference Book: https://shop.oilmagicbook.com/
Connect with Melinda Reed:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpxMEbjyVFtLelA_9rFH_ng
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_oilcoach
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oilcoach
Twitter: https://twitter.com/The_OilCoach
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theoilcoach
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-333375
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6rCMTpoye1zS/
—QUESTION — Have a question about Essential Oils... How to Use, the Benefits, Etc.? Post in the comments section of this video or shoot me an email: [email protected]
#theoilcoach
Music credit:
Freedom by Roa https://soundcloud.com/roa_music1031
Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/-_freedom
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/vJdHGwJKMwY
DISCLAIMER: This video and description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps support the channel and allows me to continue to make videos like this. Thank you for the support!
*This content is strictly the opinion of Melinda Reed from The Oil Coach, and is for informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended to provide medical advice or to take the place of medical advice or treatment from a personal physician. All viewers of this content are advised to consult their doctors or qualified health professionals regarding specific health questions. Melinda Reed does not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person or persons reading or following the information in this educational content. All viewers of this content, especially those taking prescription or over-the-counter medications, should consult their physicians before beginning any nutrition, supplement or lifestyle program. The information presented is not intended to cure, prevent or treat any disease.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These product are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
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