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Unmasking REPUBLICAN attendees at World Economic Forum meeting
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6406 views • May 23, 2022
Glenn Beck.
The World Economic Forum began its annual meeting on Sunday, with sessions on ‘Climate and Nature,’ ‘Fairer Economies’ and more. But its not just far-left American politicians in attendance to schmooze with the Great Reset’s most powerful architects. Several REPUBLICAN members of Congress plan to attend the meeting as well. In this clip, Glenn unmasks those Republicans who seemingly have NO issue with the Great Reset’s nefarious plot for freedom around the world…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyIYPTZlnmE
The World Economic Forum began its annual meeting on Sunday, with sessions on ‘Climate and Nature,’ ‘Fairer Economies’ and more. But its not just far-left American politicians in attendance to schmooze with the Great Reset’s most powerful architects. Several REPUBLICAN members of Congress plan to attend the meeting as well. In this clip, Glenn unmasks those Republicans who seemingly have NO issue with the Great Reset’s nefarious plot for freedom around the world…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyIYPTZlnmE
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