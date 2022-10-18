China’s Economic Woes: Local Fiscal Shortfall Poses Growth Risks

https://gnews.org/articles/t53507357
Summary：10/17/2022 China's economic woes are worsening. The local fiscal shortfall is posing growth risks. Policymakers are facing stern tests as recession risks rise.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.