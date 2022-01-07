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NLR Constitution Series Part 2: Narration & Explanation of the Preamble & Article 1
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In Part 2 of this Constitution for a Natural Law Republic series, I will be narrating the Preamble and Article 1 of the proposed constitution creating an entirely new social order that restores and guarantees power and sovereignty BACK to the individual. Article 1 defines the moral foundation of all Natural Law as well as the basic structure and functions of the Public Service Administrations.
Full documentation, video transcript and original writings are available for reading and download on the blog at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/the-constitution-confidence-game-revealed/
Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6hQy4elsyHhCOskZo0U5g
Full documentation, video transcript and original writings are available for reading and download on the blog at The Freedom Project 2020 website here:
https://www.thefreedomproject2020.org/the-constitution-confidence-game-revealed/
Music credits courtesy of Karl Casey at White Bat Audio on YouTube!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_6hQy4elsyHhCOskZo0U5g
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