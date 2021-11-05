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100K Telethon! And META: Facebook’s Dystopian Vision for the Future
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60 views • November 05, 2021
It’s that time of the year again … a nip in the air, vibrant colored leaves, sweaters and warm cider; you guessed it — it’s fundraising time!
As we get ready to shift into 2022, we need your help to make sure we stay on the air! And we have a very special clip to play today by a good friend of the ministry: Philip Cameron of Orphan’s Hands.
On today’s show, we are also going to be talking about Facebook’s big name change, and Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of a future ruled by an idealistic, cyber utopia that he has named the “metaverse.” As with any promise of utopia, it is definitely too good to be true … and it just might be one big step in the direction of the end-time Antichrist government.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
As we get ready to shift into 2022, we need your help to make sure we stay on the air! And we have a very special clip to play today by a good friend of the ministry: Philip Cameron of Orphan’s Hands.
On today’s show, we are also going to be talking about Facebook’s big name change, and Mark Zuckerberg’s vision of a future ruled by an idealistic, cyber utopia that he has named the “metaverse.” As with any promise of utopia, it is definitely too good to be true … and it just might be one big step in the direction of the end-time Antichrist government.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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