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The Matter of LIfe Trailer -- In Theaters May 16 -17 -- Get Tickets at Video Link
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://youtu.be/7FoGpufkWMw
We stand at a critical point in history where the legality of abortion is being challenged in the highest courts. More than ever, it is important for everyone to know where they stand on abortion and why.

Watch a free Sneak Peek: WatchTheMatterofLife.com

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Matter-of-Life

To learn more, visit: https://matteroflife.org/

The award-winning documentary The Matter of Life compels us to understand the pro-life case and form our own individual beliefs based on more than what is said in the media. In the film, we hear from the experts and learn about the history, philosophy, morality, and impact of abortion.

When considering the ramifications of abortion in our nation, we must remember that real people are affected. Featuring powerful stories from women, former abortion clinic workers, historians, religious workers, pro-life atheists, and many more, The Matter of Life stresses entering this conversation with understanding, love, and support. Doing so is critical to saving the lives of the unborn and to care for the women who carry them.
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