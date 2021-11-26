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Man with genetic disorder has VAXX induced SEIZURE after getting booster "TO KEEP SAFE"
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130 views • November 26, 2021
About Justin G:
"Justin G. is on top of the trends, he’s into music and he’s into hashtags. He is also into a syndrome called 22Q, which he’s had since birth. What is 22q? 2q11.2 Deletion syndrome is a disorder caused by a small missing piece of the 22nd chromosome, according to 22q Family Foundation.
However, this small missing piece can affect every system in the human body and can be the cause of 200 mild to serious health and developmental issues in children. It is the second most common genetic disorder behind Down’s Syndrome. It is estimated that one in 2,000 to 4,000 estimated number of children are born each year with 22q.” (via Newsweek)

This condition affects Justin G.’s speech, his ability to do some things quickly, like process math, and it has also affected one of his heart valves. As a result, Justin has had several open heart surgeries.

But, despite just having yet another heart surgery not too long ago to help with his 22Q-related symptoms – being the awesome guy that Justin is – he decided that he wanted the world to know more about 22Q. So, he did what any hashtag lover would do, he tweeted! And guess what? He got his wish! Lots of influencers shared his tweet – including Ellen (wow!) and Mariah Carey (awesome!) – which resulted in 3 million views. He also ended up in Newsweek, CBS, and more.

Learn more about Justin G., below."

SOURCES:
https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/3819
https://twstalker.com/delina4az/status/1407116348522516481
https://twstalker.com/syndrome22q1
https://ai-healthnet.com/justing/
https://t.me/drchristianenorthrup/2977
https://www.dropbox.com/s/6o4ixphtlttbcie/vaers%2011-12.001.jpeg?dl=0
https://medalerts.org
https://ebmcsquared.org/urgent-preliminary-report-of-yellow-card-data
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

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Keywords
injuriesvaxxcovid
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